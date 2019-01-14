We still don't have much for snow on the ground and it looks like our snow-free streak continues until Friday!
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota lawmakers want to crack down on distracted drivers. A bipartisan group of lawmakers are
Jake Patterson, 21, had his initial court appearance Monday afternoon regarding allegedly murdering James and Denise Closs and kidnapping Jayme
The Barron County Sheriff's Department released an official criminal complaint against 21-year-old Jake Patterson who is being charged for the
Gundersen Health System announced that it will be expanding its services in Southeast Minnesota.
A driver who blew through a stop sign in front of a deputy and failed to pull over Saturday night
Accessibility Tools