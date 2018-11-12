Category: Business Spotlight

kttc weather authority
Rochester
20°
Mason City
21°
Albert Lea
21°
Decorah
23°
Austin
Winona
Cloudy and cold today, but sunshine isn’t far off

Cloudy and cold today, but sunshine isn’t far off

The early December gloom persists today while some ornamental snowflakes are falling across the area, trying to add a little

Connect With KTTC
Facebook Twitter Envelope
MORE NEWS

An unwelcome sight to many, Rochester property taxes are increasing

Rochester City Council Members voted unanimously on Monday night to increase the city's property tax by 9%.

Albert Lea School Board approves levy increase

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) –  Property owners in the Albert Lea School District won’t see a tax rate increase next

Chanukah extravaganza in downtown Rochester

This years Chanukah extravaganza took place inside where it was nice and warm, as appose to last year which took

Police ask for help in finding missing Austin teen

She was last seen last week Friday at a youth facility on 28th Street NE in Austin.

Rochester celebrates people of all abilities

The second annual International Day of Persons with Disabilities Celebration brought people of all abilities together to learn and grow

Scroll to top
Skip to content