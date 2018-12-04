Category: Business Spotlight

Pleasant sunshine today; wintry precipitation may impact the midweek

We have a great looking Tuesday of us as high pressure brings abundant sunshine and keeps our winds light through

Lt. gov. lawsuit could cost Minnesota taxpayers $147K

The Minnesota Senate is considering whether to absorb the legal fees of former Republican state Sen. Michelle Fischbach.

Trump Pushes Back On Cohen Charges

President Trump is denying he told one time personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen to pay hush money to two

Man launched off the road after failing to stop

The man's injuries include serious cuts on his face and frostbite.

Minnesota keeps June 20 cutoff for using weed killer dicamba

The only change for 2019 is the lifting of a prohibition on applications when temperatures are above 85 degrees.

FEMA denies individual disaster aid to Iowa storm victims

The request followed severe storms and flooding from June 6 to July 2.

