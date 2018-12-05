Category: Around Town

Colder air is blowing in today; sunshine and a slow warm up are ahead

A cold front is moving through the area today, unleashing the coldest air mass of the season so far.

Minnesota budget to be projected Thursday

Early December marks a little over a month before the new budget is in effect. 

Rochester celebrates legacy of Mayor Ardell Brede and Donna Bussell

Being an avid, lover of the arts, it only seemed fitting for Mayor Brede to have his retirement party at

40 Square Cooperative Solutions offers health plans tailored to agricultural community

Health plans tailored toward the agricultural community are available again this year.

New truck stop coming to St. Charles I-90 exit

Construction is expected to start in the spring.

Rochester park changes name to honor activist

East Park in Rochester received a name change that honors a historic activist. 

