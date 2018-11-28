Category: Around Town

kttc weather authority
Rochester
24°
Mason City
23°
Albert Lea
25°
Decorah
23°
Austin
21°
Winona
28°
Matt’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Light snow returned to the region today and this may be a sign of things to come as we head

Rochester IBM employee travels to Ecuador for Corporate Service Corps trip

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman is back home after spending the entire month of October more than 3,000 miles

15 Amish community members in court for refusing to install septic systems

Can 15 people be held in contempt of court if they're ignoring a court order to follow a religious belief?

Wanted convicted killer apprehended in Crookston

A convicted killer is back behind bars in northern Minnesota after disappearing while on supervised release.

Diocese says Iowa priest who threatened rape has recovered

The Diocese of Sioux City acknowledged the arrest of the Rev. Jeremy Wind, describing it as a "mental health episode"

1 killed by law enforcement officer in Virginia

The person was taken to Essentia Health-Virginia Hospital and later pronounced dead.

