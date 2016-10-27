Throwback Thursday – Trick-or-Treating in the 1960s

This week we’re taking a look at a classic Halloween tradition.

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County was taken on Halloween sometime in the 1960s in Olmsted County.

This house is giving candy to a pirate, bear, clown, and a puppy…each kid with a mask and matching sweater.

Even their bags are the same!

Trick-or-treating in the U.S. has been going on for around 100 years, but its roots can be linked to ancient festivals and medieval practices in Europe.

Due to sugar rationing during World War two, trick-or-treating subsided, but with the post-war baby boom, it quickly regained its footing and has been a thriving tradition ever since.

