Throwback Thursday – High School Football Bonfire

This week we’re looking at a very different kind of pre-game tradition from the 1930s

This photo from History Center of Olmsted County was taken October, 24th, 1930.

It shows a proud group of high school students finishing their preparations for the annual bonfire at Mayo Field at Rochester High School.

Rochester High School is the predecessor to the three public high schools we have now in Rochester.

According to the school paper, the night before the game against the Albert Lea Tigers, "15-hundred spirited students, led by the band, held their annual pep fest and bonfire at Mayo Field, where hot dogs were served to the crowd."

Notice just how big the bonfire pile is behind the students, and what appears to be a football player on a stake in the middle.