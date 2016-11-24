Throwback Thursday – Bamber Valley Thanksgiving Play

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County is more than 100 years old, showing a behind-the-scenes look at the Thanksgiving Play at the Bamber Valley School in 1915.

You can see kids dutifully lining up around the Thanksgiving Table in a variety of costumes.

Now, this doesn’t exactly look like our Thanksgiving plays today. But we all know the story.

The holiday can be traced back to the pilgrims of the early 1600s who settled New England.

These settlers set aside a day to give thanks for the previous years harvest and a tradition was born.

Though much has changed over the last 400 years, we still give thanks every year.