Throwback Thursday – Egyptian Queen comes to Rochester

This week we’re meeting one of the many high-profile Mayo Clinic patients to visit Rochester.

This photo from the History Center of Olmsted County is from December 1947, and shows the first arrival of the Queen Mother of Egypt to the Med City.

As the home of Mayo Clinic, many celebrities have come to Rochester for medical care and checkups.

One of these was Sultana Nazli, wife of King Fuad I of Egypt, and the mother of King Farouk.

Pictured here on the far left wearing a mink coat, the Queen was in town for a treatment of her kidneys.

This was three years before her son Farouk would deprive Nazli of her title due to a disagreement over a marriage.

She would move to Beverly Hills in 1955 and live in California for the rest of her life.