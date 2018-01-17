UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Rochester shooting charged with Second Degree Murder

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After staying in the Olmsted County Jail for more than three days, the suspect at the center of a homicide investigation now faces charges.

25-year-old Alexander Weiss has now been charged with Second Degree Murder. That decision by the Olmsted County Attorney matches the recommendation by police as they continue their investigation.

Weiss is accused of shooting 17-year-old Mohammed Rahim after a traffic accident in Northeast Rochester Sunday morning.

Police say Weiss claimed self-defense to justify the shooting, but with these charges, prosecutors are arguing Weiss has not met the threshold to use that defense. He was arraigned in Olmsted County court Wednesday morning.

We’ve also learned more about a witness police were searching for.

A woman has made a statement to police, saying she was on the way to pick up a friend to go to church when the incident blocked her path. She saw the heated exchange between Rahim and Weiss, followed by the shooting just a short distance away, according to police.

Police say this new statement helped them form their recommendation for murder charges.

Bail has been set at $75,000.