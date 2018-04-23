Grilled Salmon with Orange-Dill

What you will need:

Procedure:

Order your salmon with the Pin bones removed or purchase the fillets.

Preheat grill to 300 degrees.

Remove skin and pin bones if necessary from salmon.

If using Cedar planks you want to soak for a few hours before use and I squeeze a little orange juice on them before I put the salmon on.

Lay salmon on planks or gently sprayed upside down cookie sheet.

Slice the orange into thin pieces and shingle onto the top of the salmon.

Add Dill and Salt and pepper.

Slide on to grill with indirectly from the heat and cook until reaches 150 on thermometer.