5 arrested after fight starts at an Austin park

A fight at an Austin park turns into a big scare for a man who was hit by a car.

According to Austin police, the 21-year-old victim told police he was hit by a car making a u-turn around 10:30 Monday night. The man lives by Galloway Park and stepped out of his home to try to figure out why the park was so loud.

Witnesses say the commotion started as a verbal argument that spilled over onto social media. It started at the Sterling shopping center and moved to various locations before ending at Galloway Park. Police say up to 20 people were involved and many of them were women who live in Austin.

Police say Keyoeonya Garrett,19, was identified as the driver on the car that hit the victim. She was arrested on charges including 2nd degree assault, disorderly conduct and driving after suspension.

Four other people were arrested for disorderly conduct.

The man who was hit refused medical treatment, but Gold Cross Ambulance crews checked him out on the scene.