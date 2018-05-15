Athlete of the Week – Robert Warren, Winona Winhawks Track & Field

Robert Warren is fast. Football fast, track fast, fast-fast plain and simple. And he knows he’s one of the fastest kids around, but he doesn’t let it get to his head.

"For you to know that you’re one of the fastest kids at that meet, you kind of just have to know it, and then clear your mind after that," he said. "Because, during the meet, people are going to come up to you — because they know you’re fast — and they’ll go ‘Oh you’re that guy that runs that fast.’ It can get you off focus, so you have to just stay focused."

At the True-Team meet this past week, Warren won the 100, 200, and 4×200 relay. He also placed second in the long jump. And at Mayo’s Dick Norman invite, he broke a 39-year-old meet record in the 100 meter dash, running a 10.78.

"When I ran that at Mayo, I went up to the booth box, and [a Mayo assistant coach] told me, ‘You just broke a record that’s 40 years old. I think about that a lot. I broke our school record that day, but also broke a record at [the Dick Norman Invite] that was like 40 years old, and, for me, that’s kind of cool," said Warren.

This past fall, Warren also rushed for 12 touchdowns, despite missing four games due to injury. He thinks his work on the grid iron helps him on the track.

"They both make you just run," he said. "You have to run in order to do good, and you have to work in order to stay good at running. You gotta stay in shape in order to run the same."

Head Coach Tim Gleason thinks the world of Warren, and thinks Warren saves his best for when it matters the most.

"I think in those big moments, he’s got what John Wooden calls ‘competitive excellence.’ I think he wants to be at his best when it matters the most," Gleason said. "He came into this season very driven. I think he understands what he wants to do. Once he had some of this early season success, it was like, hey, don’t just settle for being ‘our school good’, don’t just settle for being good in this area. Let’s go be one of the best in the state of Minnesota."

Robert Warren of the Winona Winhawks track team is this week’s KTTC NewsCenter Sports Athlete of the Week.

