Ceremony to be held Friday as part of National Police Week

Flags are flying at half staff all around the state to help remember those who have made a great sacrifice to keep communities safe.

Governor Mark Dayton ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

On Tuesday, the lives of 129 law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2017 will be nationally recognized at the nation’s capitol in a wreath laying at the Law Enforcement Memorial in Washington, D.C.

Fundraising efforts are underway to bring a similar monument to Rochester.

It would be located at Soldiers Field Park as a tribute to five different branches of law enforcement.

About $100,000 has been raised so far from various sources, but the project is expected to cost more than that.

The memorial will feature a wall with the names of fallen officers in Southeast Minnesota.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is working to ensure that their contributions are not forgotten.

He believes ground could be broken as early as this summer, after finalizing plans with the Park Board in August.

This Friday, a crowd will gather at Soldiers Field for the annual Law Enforcement Memorial Program.

It will be held rain or shine at 5:30 p.m. as a way to honor those who have given so much during this National Police Week.

Once finished, the law enforcement memorial would also fulfill an educational purpose with old uniforms serving as historical relics.