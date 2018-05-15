Lake Winona Manor now has private rooms for every resident

Privacy is one thing many people value, and one nursing home took that into consideration as it transitioned to private rooms for all residents.

Lake Winona Manor made the switch from two people per room to one person per room on May 1st.

Residents provided feedback to the Lake Winona Manor leadership saying that they’d like to have their own rooms. So they expanded and are now able to accommodate all residents with private rooms.

Residents typically spend much of their day together in common areas, enjoying meals and activities like bingo.

But having private rooms gives them an opportunity to rest, see family and friends, and they don’t have to worry about disturbing their roommate.

"Oh everybody was saying: What? Is it possible? We did a lot of free talking on it, and I haven’t talked to any one that is sorry that we did it," said resident Betty Mlynczak. "You can come and go when you want without bothering somebody else. If you want to watch TV, or if you want to just do anything or have a visitor in. And it’s just, it’s just like being at home."

Mlynczak said having her own room means she has more space for her art, books, and pictures of her family. And she said she still visits her former roommate about twice a week