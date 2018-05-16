Plant sale promises endless options for your spring garden

Gardening is more than a hobby. It’s a way to give back to a community. The Rochester Garden and Flower Club has been proof of that for decades.

The 79th annual plant sale is a great way to support the group while sprucing up your outdoor planting for the spring. The sale features more than 150 varieties, most of which are donated by club members. The proceeds go back to the club. They work on at least a dozen projects each year, like maintaining the gardens at Soldier Field, the History Center, the Fairgrounds, and the YMCA.

The sale gets runs Wednesday from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Horticulture building on the Olmsted Co. fairgrounds. It returns Thursday from 8 a.m. until noon.