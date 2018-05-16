Rochester police searching for two people after park theft

A man claimed he was pickpocketed at Slatterly Park Tuesday night after going there with a woman he met online.

According to Rochester police, responding officers found the man walking through the park with no shoes around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday. The man claimed to have more than $1000 in his wallet.

The police report said, the woman placed her hand in his pocket and removed the victims wallet and started to run through the park. The man told police, he was unaware he was being pickpocketed at the time.

Later on, a friend of the woman, picked her up in her car.

The woman and her friend are still at large but the police have strong leads as to who they are.