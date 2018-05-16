Royal expert, former security guard talks with KTTC about upcoming wedding

As the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle nears, KTTC got new insights about the groom from someone who knew him very well as a youngster.

Tuesday, KTTC talked with Royal Expert Ken Wharfe, via satellite from London.

Wharfe served on the Royal Family’s security detail starting when Harry was just three years old.

Harry and his brother, William, called him "Uncle Ken."

Wharfe recalled the first day he met Harry. He said the young boy accidentally knocked over a vase then ran out of the room.

"Harry was a fixer, he was an entertainer, and [he had] a wicked sense of humor," Wharfe explained.

He said many Americans are arriving in London, eager to celebrate one of their own marrying into the Royal Family.

"The Americans have this princess. It’s an extraordinary story," he said.

