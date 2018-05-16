Wall honoring Vietnam vets comes to Austin

The wall with the names of vets was escorted to the Mower County Fairgrounds by the Austin Legion Riders, combat vets and others. The wall is a replica of the one in Washington, so all the names will be on it. People can visit if they’re interested in finding a name. It was paid for by donations to the Yellow Ribbon Program, so admission for those wanting to check it out will be free.

"You can come out and visit it," says Legion Riders President Roe Naylor, "If you’re looking for somebody’s name, there will be people there with books with all the names, and they’ll tell you what name is on what board. They’ll help you directly find it. So, if you have somebody that you lost in Vietnam or something, you can go and find their name on the wall."

The wall will be on display beginning Thursday at noon and will continue through the weekend. During the wall’s visit to Austin, there will be ceremonies and dedications honoring those who served.