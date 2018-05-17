Big changes at Mayo campuses in Austin and Albert Lea

Surgical services are transferring from the Mayo Clinic’s Albert Lea campus to the Austin campus, but a big financial donation is coming to the Albert Lea campus to keep healthcare local. The System is getting ready to consolidate surgeries for people who require hospitalization on the Austin campus. Some of the reasons they cite include availability of trained staff, schedules with construction and lack of space. Some of the types of surgeries moving from the Albert Lea campus to the Austin campus include hip and knee replacements, intestinal and colon surgery, and some hysterectomies. The medical center acknowledges the transition may create inconveniences to patients living in Albert Lea.

"We’ve talked about the inpatient surgeries that would be coming to Austin," explains Julie Hobbs, operations administrator at Mayo Clinic Health System, "but this also allows us to do even more outpatient surgeries on the Albert Lea campus because we’ll have more operating time avvailable on the Albert Lea campus because those inpatient cases would have moved to Austin. So, we’re looking at a couple hundred more outpatient surgeries that we can do on the Albert Lea campus once the inpatient case is removed."

While some services may be moving from the Albert Lea campus to the Austin campus, the Mayo Clinic Health System is trying to keep healthcare local. They’ve accepted a gift of over $200,000 from Naeve Health Care Foundation.

Naeve Health Care President Sue Loch says, "We’re really excited that three of these gifts that we are giving are going to be for new programs such as a smoking cessation program for Fountain Centers, a new music therapy for hospice, and a carple tunnel surgery as an outpatient surgery that would be only offered in Albert Lea. So, we’re really excited about promoting our local healthcare."

Mayo system representatives say people who typically see their surgeons on the Albert Lea campus will have their follow-up care after surgery continue to be on the Albert Lea campus.