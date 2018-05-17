UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old found safe near Decorah, Iowa

UPDATE: More details about the search for a missing child is revealed.

According to a post on Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, dispatch received a call on Thursday of a possible sighting of the Ray family in a Wal-Mart. A short time later, dispatch received another call of the possible suspect’s car traveling just north of Decorah.

Deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle on Quarry Hill Road and Whitetail Road. The Ray family were located in the vehicle.

William Ray was arrested and charged with felony theft, operating a non-registered vehicle, no valid drivers license, failure to provide proof of financial liability, theft 5th degree. Jessica was arrested for theft 5th degree.

In addition to the Winneshiek County charges, William also had an outstanding arrest warrant out of South Carolina.

William and Jessica were both transported to the Winneshiek County Jail. William will remain incarcerated awaiting the extradition process to South Carolina.

2-year-old Dakota Ray was placed into the custody of the Department of Human Services where she is being cared for.

"It always brings a higher element of safety and volatility to something when you have a small child involved in something so i am happy to say that it was a happy ending because of the work of the deputies and the way they handled the situation, this is a prime example of a happy ending," said Winneshiek County Sheriff, Dan Marx.

Police are also investigating if someone in Bluffton– where the Rays were staying– could face harboring fugitives charges.

This case remains under investigation and additional charges are pending.