Austin residents come out for first day of traveling Vietnam War Memorial

A powerful sight to see is now welcoming visitors in Austin.

The traveling Vietnam War Memorial opened up Thursday at noon at the Mower County Fairgrounds.

It gives people the opportunity to experience an 80 percent scale replica of the memorial in Washington D.C.

For many in the area this is the first time being able to see the names of loved ones and family, and be honored in a way that wont be forgotten.

Sandy Bissen was at the wall today with her family looking for her brother-in-law’s name.

He died after just a month of service in 1968.

"We were at the wall in Washington D.C. in 1986 and got to see it there for the first time, and so this is only the second time I’ll be seeing it," Bissen said. "It think it’s wonderful. I think that people really are interested in it after all these years and that hopefully they’ll stay interested in it, because we don’t want to forget something like that."

If you would like to see the wall for yourself, it is free to attend.

Organizers encourage people to come between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. but it is available 24 hours a day until Sunday at noon, for those who want a more private moment with the memorial.

There will be a special ceremony tomorrow afternoon at 6 p.m. and organizers say folks might be in for a surprise.