NBC correspondent updates KTTC on Royal Wedding preps

With just two days to go until the Royal Wedding, preparations continued Thursday. Price Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at Windsor Castle and many people took part in parade practice.

KTTC spoke with NBC’s Chapman Bell in London via satellite. He shared with us Markle’s statement, confirming her father will not be in London for the big day, after his recent heart surgery.

It reads, "Sadly, my father will not be attending our wedding. I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health. I would like to thank everyone who has offered generous messages of support. Please know how much Harry and I look forward to sharing our special day with you on Saturday."

Markle’s mother is in London, getting ready for the wedding.

Bell described the scene around London with just 48 hours to go.

"There was a rehearsal today through the streets of Windsor, the cavalry and the carriage procession. These royal weddings, they want to make sure everything goes perfectly. We know tomorrow there will be rehearsal in the castle in Windsor castle," he explained.

Bell said there are many Americans in town for the celebrations.

"In many ways this is just as much an American royal wedding as it is a British Royal wedding. There are a lot of Americans over here, I have met a few."

Coverage of the Royal Wedding begins at 3:30 a.m. central time on KTTC.