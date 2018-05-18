Sneak peek at the new VFW Post 1215 in Rochester

For 94 years, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1215 has been in downtown Rochester. Fifty-one of those were spent at the current location on 6th Street Southwest.

But after the University of Minnesota Rochester bought the property for $2.6 million, Post 1215 is relocating to 43rd Street Northwest. A soft-opening will be held Friday, May 18th. The official grand opening will be Thursday, June 14th.

NewsCenter’s Shannon Rousseau got a tour of the new facility on Thursday.