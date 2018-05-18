Triton Elementary School wins School of Excellence Award

Triton Elementary School is celebrating a huge honor Friday afternoon.

They received the 2016-2017 School of Excellence Award from the Minnesota Elementary School Principals’ Association.

This award is given to a school whose principal, staff, students, and community successfully complete a systematic self-assessment, develop a school improvement plan, and implement that plan.

They were told last September that they would be receiving the award, and they invited members of the Triton community to celebrate with them.

Staff thanked students, other staff members and parents.

"Parents, thank you for sending us the best thing you have, and for loving them as much as you do. Staff, thank you for caring and serving Triton Elementary community," said Principal Nancy Stucky. "And loving it too."

The celebrations included singing and essays read by students, as well as a video showcasing what makes the school excellent.