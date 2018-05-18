Trout Days brings excited anglers to Preston

Every third weekend in May, Preston celebrates Trout Days, an event that has been going on for 30 years. Trout fishing is important to Preston because it brings in tourists from all over the United States. Some of the events taking place during Trout Days include a grand parade, fireworks, t-shirt painting, and of course fishing contests. A lot of people in Preston say celebrating all things trout is just a way to celebrate their town and its heritage.

"We are Minnesota’s trout capital, so we do have that title," says Gabby Kinneberg, tourism director with the City of Preston, "So trout fishing is a big outdoor recreation event for us year round really because we have the winter fishing now within the town so the river is a big part of who we are and what we do here with tourism and so that’s why it’s a celebration for all things trout."

People in the area are hoping for a lot of fish to be caught this weekend because of the newly restored river going through town. The National Trout Center in Preston had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday for the newly restored 9-hole fishing course. The center’s website says the fishing course is meant to challenge anglers while helping them develop their skills. Trout Days is being looked upon by some as a way to educate people about the importance of trout to Preston’s economy.