Annual Art on the Ave festival kicks off

The sun may have been hiding behind the clouds Saturday morning, but it was still nice enough for Art on the Avenue.

Art on the Ave is an annual spring art festival showcasing local artists and musicians in the Slatterly Park Neighborhood, located on 9 1/2 Avenue Southeast this year.

The highlight of the event was unveiling the installation of a permanent boulevard sculpture, hand crafted by a regional artist to symbolize this year’s theme: Tattavas and the 5 Senses.

The event featured painters, glass blowers, metal workers, jewelers, musicians, and live art.

"I started making gifts for my kids many years ago. And then other people were interested in those gifts and we just started doing crafts and we’ve been doing art shows for over 30 years," said With The Grain LLC owner Jim Lyke.

Art on the Avenue’s initiative is to promote art education, revitalize Slatterly Park with beautification projects, and foster a conscientious community.