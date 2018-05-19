Four-Time Minnesota State Wrestling Champion Gable Steveson Prepares for World Championships

Gable Steveson is a beast. The former Apple Valley Eagle and future Golden Gopher set the Minnesota High School record with 173 consecutive wins, and did not lose a single match his entire high school career. When you’re that good, you have a target on your back.

"The pressure feels real good," Steveson said. "I know I just gotta go out there and perform my best because I know people are coming after me."

Steveson is among the most accomplished wrestlers the state of Minnesota has ever seen, and the top ranked wrestler in the country. And now, he is shining on the international stage. He’s already a 3-time world champion, but his road to a fourth World Championship rolled right here through Rochester.

"Hopefully I can win the Olympics, and a lot more world titles," he said at the U.S. World Team Trials. "I just know that I can dominate everybody, and just get people off their game."

Steveson eyes Olympic Gold, the pinnacle in the sport of wrestling. Minnesota Golden Gophers Head Assistant Coach Luke Becker thinks Gable can compete for the sport’s grandest prize.

"The future is very, very bright for him. His goal is to make the 2020 Olympics, and that’s what he wants to do. I really don’t see him being that far off," Becker said. "He wants to be the best in the world. At his age level, he is, but he’s not happy about that. He wants to be the best not just at his age group, but the best in the world at heavyweight."

Despite his success, Steveson keeps himself grounded. Gable’s older brother, Bobby, has taken note.

"I think with him, a lot of people say ‘He’s that far ahead [of all the other wrestlers in his age group].’ He knows he still has to go out there and wrestle. Even though he’s heavily favored, he wrestles like he’s the four-seed," Bobby Steveson said.

But Gable is not lack in in confidence in his abilities, or where his talents can take him.

"I’m going to win, go to Slovakia, and win Junior Worlds," he said.

Winning seems to be all Steveson does, as the future Golden Gopher prepares for the 2020 Olympics.

