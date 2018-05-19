Rochester auto shop rises from the ashes, unveils rebuilt building

A Rochester Auto Service Shop went up in flames more than one year ago, after an electrical shortage in one of the cars in the shop.

The damage at Werkstatt 533 caused was an estimated $700,000 and left a small business owner in disbelief.

But that’s more of a distant memory for Dave Colestock, the auto shop’s owner, as he unveiled his newly rebuilt shop Saturday afternoon.

According to Colestock and others in attendance, the new shop is a spitting image of the old one before tragedy struck, a surreal moment for him to be standing in the building again.

"It’s gone so fast and so from standing and trust me I’ll never forget that, you don’t forget the smell, you can’t forget the scene. Now to be standing here in it, put back together, with my friends and family inside of it, it’s a bit surreal," said Colestock.

Also saying that everything has been moving so fast, he probably won’t be able to take it all in for a while.

But he’s very grateful for all of the customer support over the past several months and is looking forward to picking backup where he left off.