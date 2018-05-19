Stand Still Parade brings big crowd to small town

A big crowd of people made it out to the small town of Whalan Saturday for the 24th annual Stand Still Parade, something making Whalan a community like no other.

"They all have their festivals or a normal parade where the parade moves through town," says Stand Still Parade Chairperson Jane Lewis. "Not many people have heard of a parade like ours that just stands still and you walk around and enjoy the parade. So, it’s unique."

The Stand Still parade is one in which participants don’t move. The idea was dreamed up by a local pie shop owner. The parade doesn’t move because the town of Whalan is so small, a moving parade wouldn’t be practical.

While participants themselves weren’t moving, they were helping commerce flow. One group of people was in the parade to promote some upcoming events in the nearby town of Peterson.

"The communities here, we cooperate a lot and participate in each other’s different community events," explains Friends of Peterson Director Becky Stockton. "And yeah, the Stand Still Parade is a great chance to just get the word out about other events that are coming up in the area because people love the Stand Still Parade and there’s a lot of them here."

With such a big turnout, ticket sales seemed to be doing very well.

"Today’s a beautiful day. It’s the best. Last year it kinda rained, but this year it’s really good. And we’re so busy, you know," says volunteer Sun Kerl, who spent the day making ticket sales.

Next year will make a quarter century of the Stand Still Parade. It’s hoped next year’s celebration will be the biggest.