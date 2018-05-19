The 24th annual Transportation Fair brings in huge crowds

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be in the driver seat of a semi-truck, fire truck, school bus, or a Rochester city bus?

Well, that’s what a lot of people spent their Saturday morning finding out at the 24th annual transportation fair.

Vehicles of every shape and size took over Goose Egg Park, as families got to explore all kinds of trucks and cars.

Some kids even sat in the driver seat of large trucks and learned about those vehicles from the people who drive them.