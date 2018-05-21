Iowa gubernatorial candidate bus tour stops in Mason City

Iowa democratic gubernatorial candidate Fred Hubbell continues his state-wide bus tour in Mason City, Iowa, on Monday afternoon.

Since announcing his candidacy last July, Hubbell says he’s made stops in each of Iowa’s 99 counties to hear the needs of Iowa residents.

Hubbell’s platform emphasizes investments in education, health care and a raise in incomes, but notes that government is only part of the solution.

"I think we were able to get our message across about putting people first, investing in education, investing in health care and how important that is," Hubbell said, "but we need a governor who’s got leadership and experienced skills in both the public and private sectors to make that happen."

Hubbell’s 14-day campaign tour covers 35 stops and ends with a primary election night party in Des Moines on June 5th.

Hubbell’s Monday stops also included visits to Fort Dodge and Charles City, Iowa.