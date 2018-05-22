Agreement between different sides of Mayo Clinic benefits issue applauded

A union is calling recent negotiations with Mayo in Albert Lea successful. On Monday, two labor groups represented by the Service Employees International Union agreed to three-year contracts. Issues surrounding benefits for employees led to a strike in Albert Lea in December. The two sides have reached a tentative agreement with Mayo Clinic Albert Lea. The two groups of workers have been without contracts for two years.

"Those contracts will go into effect when we hear from the National Relation Labor Board that the unfair practices both sides had submitted have been dismissed," says Dr. Mark Ciota, CEO of Mayo Health in Austin and Albert Lea, "So, that was part of the agreement to dismiss all of those claims. And so, it’s very positive news. Both sides feel very strongly it helps us to move forward."

Ciota says a major stumbling block around negotiations has been language regarding benefits, but employees in the two groups will now be getting the same benefits as everyone else. He says he’s still positive about relations between the employees and the Clinic.

"The employees that are represented by this union I have worked with personally since I’ve been here and they are good people. And I know just like I do, every day they show up and they have work to do and I know they’ll get back to that work and I think any relationships that have been strained before will be positive moving forward."

Dave Larson has worked for Mayo for many years in utilities at the hospital. He says most union members are satisfied with the agreement.

"It’s always a give and take," says Larson, "You know, we gave some and they give some and especially after the first strike, they seemed to be more willing to find a resolution to this issue."

Information from SEIU says the new plan keeps holiday pay while giving pay hikes for up to ten percent over the three year contracts. There are also added benefits and protections for employees who may move to the Mayo Clinic location in Austin.