John Adams “Butt Kickers” clean up downtown Rochester

Smoking can leave its impression on the air we breathe, but it often leaves a mark on the streets we walk.

A group of John Adams Middle School students took action on the later, meticulously picking up whatever cigarette butts they found in downtown Rochester.

A study from "Keep America Beautiful" found that 85% of cigarettes smoked in public become litter.

It didn’t take long for the students to fill their bags with the trash left behind by smokers on sidewalks, in gardens, and in parking lots.

The students were also incentivised when local organizations promised to donate 5 cents for each butt, up to $1,000.

That money will go to their "Science Alive" Lab, which hosts animals that the students can learn from.

The "Butt Kickers" have been operating since 2012, and are hoping to set an example for smokers and fellow students alike.

Less cigarette butts on the ground also means less danger to the health of waterways.