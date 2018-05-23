Candidate for Iowa governor makes stop in Mason City

Dr. Andy McGuire, who is making a run for the position of Iowa’s governor, made a campaign stop Wednesday in Mason City. McGuire took a tour of a local community college to get a better idea about what she can do for education, healthcare and the economy of the Hawkeye State.

McGuire answered questions while meeting with administrators and students at Northern Iowa Area Community College. A medical chemist and doctor by profession, McGuire says she feels science is important and wants to see what the college is doing with STEM education. She says providing education for people is the best way to bring them into Iowa’s economy. McGuire also says she feels teaching people about science and the environment will prepare them for jobs of the future.

"I think we don’t have enough. And especially in women we don’t have enough," she says, "And I want to make sure we’re fostering that because that’s how we get good-paying jobs right here in Iowa is to have that kind of workforce that has those expertise. Those are good-paying jobs, good benefits, and really future-looking jobs in clean energy and renewable fuels. Those are the kinds of jobs we should be looking for in Iowa."

In her travels across the state, McGuire says she’s found community colleges have their finger on the pulse of local jobs.

A recent poll done by the Des Moines Register showed McGuire with five percent support among Democratic primary voters. The same poll showed retired businessman Fred Hubbell at the top of the list with 31-percent of likely primary voters, beating his closest rival, State Senator Nate Boulton by 11-points. Iowans will go to the polls on June 5th to nominate a candidate to challenge incumbent Governor Kim Reynolds.