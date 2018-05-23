Candidates across Minnesota officially enter 2018 elections

A lot of people liken our political races, to a race to the finish line in November.

Tuesday was the first day candidates could file for state, county, and local offices in Minnesota.

We’re now in that two week period when candidates can file an affidavit to officially run for office.

Candidates running for Mayor, city council, or other elected city offices must file at city hall with the city clerk.

As of the end of Tuesday, according to the Rochester City Clerk’s office, seven people have filed at Rochester City Hall and, at last check, one at Austin City Hall.

We’ve heard that a number of people will try to be Rochester’s next mayor, with Ardell Brede not running again.

Brent Coggins was first out of the gate to file his papers to run for mayor. Charlie O’Connell also filed papers for mayor.

In the City Council races, Heather Holmes and Paul Myhrom filed in Ward 1, incumbent Nick Campion is seeking re-election in Ward 3, and Mike Walters and Byron Clark filed in Ward 5.

Jason Baskins threw his hat in the ring for Austin City Council Ward 2.

Candidates looking to be elected into a county position file with the county auditor.

Among the six people filing Tuesday, incumbent Olmsted County Commissioners Ken Brown and Sheila Kiscaden, and County Attorney Mark Ostrem.

Three challengers for State Representative filed today, DFL Jamie Mahlberg in District 25A, Republican Kenneth Bush in 25B and in Freeborn County Terry Gjersvik filed to run as a DFL candidate in 27A.

Joseph Chase filed on Tuesday to run for Judge in the Third Judicial District.

"The Gubernatorial race is usually a big election year," said Pam Fuller, Election Administrator. for Olmsted County. "We have a lot of interest in that and we get quite a few people that participate. It should be quite a few more, so kind of just what I’ve heard, there’s other people that are going to run."

Candidates have until June 5th at 5 p.m to file their paperwork.