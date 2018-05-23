Distracted driving on the rise in Minnesota, poses more risk in summer

A woman Drives by, texting as she drives.

How often do you see something like that?

Memorial Day is just around the corner, marking the start of the summer driving season.

"In the Summer months we start to see an increase in the more severe and fatal crashes," Sergeant Troy Christianson, with the Minnesota State Patrol said.

During the winter months Minnesota State Patrol sees more crashes, but they’re not generally as severe.

According to Sergeant Troy Christianson, when driving conditions are ideal, people tend to put less effort into driving carefully.

Now-a-days, distracted driving is all too common and many admit to it.

"Yeah, I’ve been guilty of it before too but it’s just something you have to be aware of," Katie Kallemeyn, a driver, said.

"I myself sometimes am a little distracted," Sheldon Rippie, another driver, said.

"I don’t know anyone who hasn’t done that, I’m as guilty as anybody else," Rod Haworth, another driver, said.

During the State’s two week Distracted Driving campaign in April, more than 15-hundred drivers got a distracted driving ticket, an almost 66 percent jump from last year.

It’s important to note that it is still considered distracted even at a red light.

In an instance our cameras caught, the driver was taking a Snapchat of the car in front of her.

When Deputy Adam Waletzki, with the Olmsted County Sheriffs office, stopped her, she laughed the ticket off.

He said it was her second citation.

If you ask drivers, instances like that are a dime-a-dozen.

"Believe it or not, in the mornings I see people putting on makeup when they’re driving, which is crazy," Joe Lopez, another driver, said. "On the phone and doing makeup, it’s just nuts. It’s an accident waiting to happen."

Distracted drivers impact everyone out on the road, like pedestrians and bicyclists, not just other drivers.

"I’ve had so many near misses over the past couple years, it’s just not worth it anymore so I either have to just ride way out in the country or Douglas Trail," Haworth, who is also an avid cyclist, said.

Facts and statistics can only go so far to change habits, and one man in Byron knows that all too well.

"I’ve never seen or heard of a message so important that it will cost someone their life," Matt Logan, a safe driving advocate, said.

Logan lost his daughter, Deej Logan, almost six years ago, because of a distracted driving incident.

A moment many in our area can’t forget.

"After school on her way home she ended up colliding with the back of a school bus that had just stopped to let a couple of students out," Logan said."It was found later in the investigation that she was composing a text message at the moment she hit the bus. The message was never sent."

Logan goes across the state sharing his story with students, hoping to make sure what happened to Deej never happens to anyone else.

When he sees other drivers on his travels, who are driving distracted, he wishes he could help them stop.

"If there was a way to get in touch with the emotions of somebody that has gone through a tragedy like this they would instantly not do it, period," Logan said.

He says that even though so many people text and drive without consequence, eventually that luck will run out.

"I thought I didn’t have limitations, Deej thought that she didn’t have limitations," Logan said. "The reality is that we all do and the reality is that if we continue to push our limits, it will catch up to us."

At the end of the day, driving should be about getting to your destination safely.

The best way to do that is by keeping your eyes on the road.