High speed pursuit ends with 1 man arrested

A pursuit that began with an attempted traffic stop in Albert Lea ended in an arrest in Iowa.

Albert Lea police say 31-year-old Michael Livingston was wanted in a domestic assault Tuesday, in addition to a previously reported assault.

An officer spotted him in his vehicle around 3:30 p.m. and tried to pull him over, but Livingston took off. A pursuit continued through southern Freeborn County and into Iowa. Livingston later crashed into a field in Lake Mills and tried to run. He was arrested a short distance away.

Albert Lea Police say the pursuit covered about 23 miles and reached speeds of 120 miles-per-hour. Livingston is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

