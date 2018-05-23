I-90 pursuit lands Wisconsin man behind bars

A pursuit on I-90 leads to the arrest of a Wisconsin man.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit lead to the arrest of George Bojszuk after authorities followed the 49-year-old Wisconsin man in a stolen Honda Element. The chase lasted for more than an hour.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office assisted State Patrol in the hunt, which began in Winona County heading west on I-90. The driver then left the interstate, heading north on County Road 10 through Dover.

Bojszuk ditched the Element on private property on the 4100 block of the road and tried running away. State Patrol helicopter, and Rochester K9 units searched the area. He was eventually found in a pile of leaves and lumber, wrapped in barbed wire.

Bojszuk is currently being held in the Olmsted County Jail.