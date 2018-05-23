Northwest Rochester construction enters second phase

Construction work on a critical connection in Northwest Rochester enters a second phase today, as another section of 18th Avenue Northwest closes to traffic.

Crews are beginning work on the road from 37th Street to 41st Street Northwest. That’s in addition to the 45th to 55th Street Section which has been closed for weeks.

The project is transforming the once rural road into an urbanized system of medians, bike lanes, and a roundabout.

Construction is expected to wrap up by the end of October.