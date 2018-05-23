Open house commemorates end of Austin Utilities rehabilitation project

Big news for customers of Austin Utilities. An open house was held Wednesday to celebrate the completion of a rehabilitation project that has been going on for two years. Austin Utilities held the open house to help recognize the role water plays in everybody’s daily life.

The open house let customers into well # 9, otherwise known as Bel Air, to take a look around. It recently underwent a major renovation. The entire building was renovated to make it compliant with health standards. All components inside were replaced.

"We actually replaced the entire building, brought it up to current Department of Health Standards and replaced all of the components inside," says Gas and Water Operations Director Todd Jorgenson, "It’;s got a new motor, a new pump, complete electrical replacement, and what we’re waiting on now is a standby generator. So, this facility will also have stand-by generation in case of a loss of power to the site."

The renovations cost almost two-million-dollars. Some of those included not only a full replacement of the building, but also pumping system components and a complete electrical system upgrade.

Officials say they hope to be able to extend the life expectancy of the well by 50 years to continue to provide water to customers in Austin.