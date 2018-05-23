Rochester teacher retires after 35 years

Students at Longfellow Elementary gave a final farewell Tuesday to their teacher who is retiring after teaching for the past 35 years.

Lynn Nelson, or Mrs. Nelson as she’s known in her physical education class, has touched the lives of countless students at Mayo and John Marshall High Schools, Pinewood Elementary, Churchill, Folwell, and Granite Falls.

Nelson spent the last 15 years at Longfellow Elementary in Rochester.

"I tell people I’ve had one of the best jobs ever, I’ve gotten to play games with kids for 35 years," said Nelson."I’m one of the teachers that had the opportunity to be with them the most because I see them as a five-year-old all the way to a ten-year-old."

Mrs. Nelson lives in La Crosse, WI, and drives about an hour and a half every day to and from work.

"She’s willing to do whatever it takes, she spends her Friday nights here," said Kris Davidson, Principal at Longfellow.

Sofia Haakenson, a former student of Nelson’s wants to follow in her footsteps and become a P.E. teacher.

"Mrs. Nelson is really someone I looked up to, and I loved what she did with the school and how she got kids active," Haakenson said.

Nelson organizes the All City Track meet and also leads a jump-rope team, both of which are reasons she earned this year’s county community health award.

Former and current students of Nelson’s were also at the celebration to wish their teacher a happy retirement. Many said Nelson was their favorite teacher.

"She’s like family," said Emma Erickson, a student at Longfellow.

After 35 years of teaching, Nelson has one final lesson to give:

"Whatever you’re gonna do, never give up," she said.