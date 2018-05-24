Minnesota tourism industry forecasts a strong summer travel season

As summer kicks off with Memorial Day this weekend, a recent survey from Explore Minnesota reveals a solid outlook for the tourism industry.

The survey was answered by 241 entities, including hotels and motels, resorts, bed-and-breakfasts, campgrounds and vacation home rentals.

"We are very pleased to hear that Minnesota’s lodging industry is expecting yet another strong summer," said John Edman, director of Explore Minnesota, in a statement. "With the late start to spring, travelers are eager to hit the road to find new and unique experiences across the state this season."

More than 40 percent of survey participants expect summer revenue to increase, while 39 percent predict increased occupancy compared to the 2017 summer season.

"We did have a long winter, so I think people want to get out and get ready for the season of camping," said Barb Philip, owner of KOA Marion. "It’s going to be a beautiful weekend."

For memorial day weekend at the Marion KOA, Philip said all 85 sites are reserved.

Despite the rise in fuel prices, nearly 42 million Americans will travel over Memorial Day weekend and 88 percent will travel by road, according to the American Automobile Association. This is the highest travel volume since 2005.

"Normally the gas price slows us down, quite a bit," said Phillip.

Survey respondents credited the positive summer outlook to a good economy, their own marketing efforts, customer service, social media inspiration, and new or renovated facilities.