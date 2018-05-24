Throwback Thursday: stenciling a new era for the Chateau Theatre

In 1994, the Chateau Theatre underwent extensive renovations to bring back its original design and character before being reopened as a Barnes and Noble bookstore.

The theater first opened in 1927 and presented movies to the community for over 45 years. It sat unused for about a decade after it closed in 1983.

Bringing it back to life required a lot of work, including extensive hand stenciling of the ceiling, shown here in this photo from the History Center of Olmsted County archives taken in the spring of 1994. It gained new life as a Barnes and Noble bookstore from 1994 to 2014.

Its next incarnation is still being worked out.

