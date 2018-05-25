Racine woman spends her time cleaning gravestones in nearby cemetery

Would you willingly clean moss off of tombstones for those you’ve never met?

Jill Helget is doing just that. She lives a couple of miles away from Hamilton Cemetery in Racine. After getting permission from the cemetery board to clean the moss covered headstones, she’s been at the cemetery three days a week, two hours a day since late April beautifying the grave markers.

Equipped with a $20 water sprayer, scrub brushes, tooth brushes, and nylon pan scrapers, Helget does a lot of intensive scrubbing. However, she does have help every once in a while. Her friend, Ginger Kent, joined her on a windy Thursday afternoon. "It’s not hard work. It’s labor intensive, but it’s something we both enjoy doing. If you enjoy it it’s really not work," said Kent as she vigorously cleaned a 125-year-old headstone.

Helget doesn’t clean the graves for the money. In fact, she doesn’t get paid a penny. She does it because it’s something she likes to do, and it’s a way to give back to her community. "Why not? Somebody has to," she said while spraying a seven foot tall grave marker with water.

She also doesn’t know any of the deceased. She just wants them to be cared for because they might not have any family left to tend to their final resting place.

"Sometimes I ask myself with the bigger ones what did I get myself into? But it’s always worth it in the end to see how beautiful they are."