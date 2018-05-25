Saint Mary’s University dedicates new Cascade Meadow expansion

A new program in Rochester aims to fill a shortage of physician assistants in the area, and now, that program has a place to call home.

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota dedicated a 10,000 square foot expansion to its Cascade Meadow Center Thursday with a ribbon cutting.

The addition will be home to the university’s new "3+2 Physician Assistant Program".

It’s a collaboration between Saint Mary’s and Mayo Clinic’s School of Health Sciences.

It will help students earn both a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master of Health Sciences in five years.

"We’ve been graduating students going into physician assistants programs for a long time," said Brother William Mann, President of Saint Mary’s. "Many of our students go on into medical careers. This just is an enhancement of that and the collaboration with Mayo we think is mutually beneficial."

The addition is going to be called Remick Hall, after Jack and Mary Ann Remick of Rochester, who donated to the project.

The university expects the 3+2 Physicians Assistant Program to start in the fall of 2019.