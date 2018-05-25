Semi driver charged after January crash into Lyle School building

A man is now facing a charge following that semi-truck crash into the Lyle School Building earlier this year.

The crash happened back in January, and Thursday Minnesota State Patrol said that the driver of the Semi has been charged with Failure to Drive with Due Care.

The truck crashed into the side of the school building, pushing into an art classroom, injuring one student.

According to Sergeant Troy Christianson, with the Minnesota State Patrol, crash reconstruction investigations don’t normally take this long.

However he says there were a lot of fatal crashes, under difficult circumstances, that took precedent.

Jeffrey Krohls of Plato Minnesota, the driver of the semi, was the one charged because he was driving too fast for the conditions.

The roads were icy at the time of the crash

