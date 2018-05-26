Downtown Rochester hosts annual kids marathon

In a weekend full of activities for the Med City Marathon, one of Saturday’s events was the Prairie Car Kids Marathon.

Despite the full marathon and 20 mile race being canceled, kids from Kindergarten to 8th grade still had plenty of excitement completing their own marathon.

Organizers say it was great to have so many kids signed up for this years run.

"It’s super exciting and the kids are so excited to run, even though it’s super hot out today, they’re still really excited and brought all of their energy to run today and we’re really excited for the great turnout we’ve had and excited to see all of these kids excited about running and being outside and enjoying those things," said Danielle Knoll, Kid’s Marathon Coordinator.

"Really excited, really excited and really hot, uh huh, because I’m gonna get ready for cross country next year," said a group of kids competing.

Om Shharma, a repeat Kid’s Marathon participant added, "I’ve done it before, last year, my favorite things are that you get a medal about it and then everybody is considered a winner."

Runners completed all but the last 1.2 miles of an entire marathon, finishing the last stretch on Saturday and receiving their medals.