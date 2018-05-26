Solar technology keeps U of M students busy

A vehicle called EOS II is a solar car some University of Minnesota students have been working on for a while and are now test driving around St. Paul.

Jake Herbers is from Rochester. A 2010 graduate of John Marshall High, he’s now studying renewable energy policy at the U of M and has a passion for solar science.

"Oh, I’m definitely excited about advancing solar technology," says Herbers, "A lot of these technologies in these cars that students have have made have gone on to be in the real world. I feel like the best way to promote environmentalism is to advance renewable energy technologies."

Members of the U of M’s Solar Vehicle Project say they’re hoping to market their vehicles for commercial use in the near future.

"We’re trying to make solar cars more user-friendly, consumer friendly, so we build them with more than one seat," explains Director of Operations Rickey Sipila, "Typical solar cars back in the day were one-seaters."

Students test-driving EOS II say the experience is a unique one.

Solar Driver Dina Carpenter-Graffy says, "There’s not a lot of engine noise to tell you how fast you’re going or how much things are picking up. So, there’s nothing in it that makes noise. It makes pulling up at intersections really interesting because nobody can hear us coming."

EOS II will be competing in next weekend’s race from the Minnesota State Capital to the Iowa State campus against Iowa State’s solar car, Penumbra. Next month, it will be competing against solar cars from other universities. That will be in the 2018 American Solar Challenge, stretching from Omaha, Nebraska to Bend, Oregon.

