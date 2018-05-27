Med City Half Marathon participants finish race in high humidity

A hot, humid, and muggy day was enough to cancel the full Med City Marathon, but the half marathon still took place bright and early Sunday morning.

The 20th annual running saw participants gather at the start line in Byron at 7 a.m., trying to beat the heat outside.

Volunteers were stationed every mile passing out water, Gatorade, and just about anything to help keep the runners in good shape.

Race announcers said the humidity was around 84%, as runners from just about every state crossed the finish line, providing a moment of relief and victory, especially for this year’s winner.

"About halfway through I started doing the Gatorade, the water just to like splash my face or whatever, but year I needed something more sugary or whatever. It’d be awful out there right now so it was probably a good thing because even if we had run the full I don’t know how the weather would have affected us," said Jacob Gerhartz, Med City Half Marathon winner.

Gerhartz finished with a time of 1 hour and 13 minutes, beating out the second place finisher by more than two minutes.

He says he hopes to build on this time and qualify for next year’s Boston Marathon.